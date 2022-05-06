May 21, 1938—April 26, 2022

GREENWICH, CT — Ronald Anthony Montana, 83, passed away on April 26, 2022, at Greenwich Hospital following a long illness.

Ron was born on May 21, 1938, in Bronx, NY to the late William and Theresa Montana. He grew up in Mount Vernon, NY and graduated from Mount Saint Michael Academy and Manhattan College. He earned his DDS from Columbia University College of Dental Medicine, and also a Post-Doctoral degree from Harvard School of Dental Medicine. He also taught at Columbia.

Dr. Montana was a highly respected and beloved periodontist in Ridgewood, NJ for over 40 years. He was a resident of both Ridgewood, NJ and Bolton Landing, NY.

Ron spent his childhood summers on Lake George and knew just about everything there was to know about the history and geography of the lake. He loved classic boats and was one of the founding members of the Antique and Classic Boat Society. Ron loved jazz and played the saxophone in a band as a young man. He also loved watching the sunset at his home on the beach in North Captiva, FL. Everyone who knew Ron described him the same way: The Nicest Guy I’ve Ever Known.

Ron was a devoted father and grandfather. He is survived by his sons: William Montana of Greenwich, CT and J. Christopher Montana of Lake George, NY; daughters-in-law: Jan Jepsen Montana and Angela Barnes Montana; and grandchildren: Jacob, Lauren, and Theresa Montana.

Christian burial rites will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be determined.

If you want to remember Ron, play some Dave Brubeck music, sit in a hammock or comfortable chair, and watch the sun set over the water. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lake George Association. (www.lakegeorgeassociation.org).