Ronald Allen Perry

June 20, 1941 - June 26, 2022

MANCHESTER — Ronald Allen Perry, 81, of Manchester, died on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at his home. Born on June 20, 1941 in Glens Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Jessie Bennett Lester.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jo Ann Perry.

He was a Chief Warrant Officer with the U.S. Coast Guard.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sister, Patricia Gates; and several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster, with military honors.

