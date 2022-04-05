June 2, 1959—March 28, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Ronald Albert Tucker, 63, of Queensbury, NY passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2022 at his home after a long illness. A lifelong resident of Queensbury, he was born on June 2, 1959. The son of Leslie Tucker (1931-2013) and Beverly Bren Tucker of Queensbury.

Ron graduated from Queensbury High School. He was an avid sportsman who loved fishing, boating, and hunting. He was also a self-taught guitar and banjo player who loved music and enjoyed “jam sessions” with his brothers and friends.

Ron worked several years at General Electric in Hudson Falls and was also a self-employed contractor.

He was predeceased by his father, Leslie Tucker, and his brother, Michael Tucker. Ronald is survived by his wife of 42 years, Mary Ann, of Queensbury; his two sons: Ronald, Jr., of CA, and Jacob, of Queensbury; his grandson, Leo; his brothers: Kenneth Tucker, of Queensbury; and his children Heidi and Jesse; and Donald Tucker, of Glens Falls; and his children Sarah and Dustin; his sister, Lori Layden and her husband Dr. John Layden, of Queensbury; and her children Emelyne and Ethan; as well as his niece Nicole Tucker; and numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins.

There will be a Celebration of Ron’s Life on Sunday, April 10, 2022 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Jack’s American Bistro on Glen Street in Queensbury. Interment will be at the Moss Street Cemetery in Hudson Falls at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, condolences may be made with donations in memory of Ron to the SPCA of Upstate NY.