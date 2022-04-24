June 14, 1941—March 31, 2022
SHUSHAN — Ron Crepeau, 80, of Shushan, passed away quietly Thursday, March 31, 2022, at The Mansion in Cambridge, NY. Ron was born in Jersey City, NJ, on June 14, 1941, to the late Francis Raymond Crepeau and Marie (Riccardelli) Crepeau. Ron was a graduate of Linden High School, Linden, NJ, and Seton Hall College where he received his Bachelor’s Degree. He was a Certified Public Accountant, owning and operating Crepeau Associates in Cambridge for many years and helping countless people with their taxes. As an avid fisherman, he loved to be out on the water. A love he shared and mentored many in the Sea Scouts early in his life. Ron had a great passion for Lionel trains and developed a wonderful collection. He also enjoyed his stamp collection that gave him hours and hours of solace. Many of his years he spent helping Boy Scout Troop 62 in Cambridge and was an active member of The Lions Club. For a long time, Ron shared his financial skills, being a town councilman, benefiting the town in multiple ways. He was a magnificent man and a treasure to his family and friends! He will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his loving wife, Rita Soyka Crepeau, who passed away Dec. 23, 2011; and his sister-in-law, Betty Ann Crepeau, who passed Nov. 18, 2018.
Ron is survived by his son, RJ Crepeau of Bryceville, FL; his brothers: Raymond and his wife, Marlene, of Marietta, GA, Richard and his wife, Terry, of Mt. Pleasant, SC, and Robert of Gulf Shores, AL.
A Funeral Mass was held at the Catholic Church of St. Ann in Marietta, GA on Thursday April 21, 2022.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
The Ackley, Ross and Gariepy Funeral Home in Cambridge is assisting the family.
