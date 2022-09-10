Oct. 12, 1936—Sept. 7, 2022

HAGUE/MARCO ISLAND, FL — Ron Cairns, 85, of Hague, NY and Marco Island, FL, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.

Born in Cambridge, NY, Oct. 12, 1936, he was the son of the late Mervyn R. and Isabel L. (Wolff) Cairns.

Ron was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Korean War.

He was a 1954 graduate of Stillwater Central School, 1961 Graduate of Oswego State University and 1966 graduate of Siena College (MBA).

He was employed as the High School Principal of Perth Central School for many years. He was also employed as an industrial arts teacher in Dover, NH.

He loved the Adirondacks especially hunting and lake life. He was a New England Patriots fan, Red Sox fan and hockey fan.

Ron enjoyed watching his grandkids play sports — Jack at RPI and Dolly at University of Rhode Island.

He also enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. and Europe and well as the Caribbean, and also visiting numerous friends and relatives.

He was a member of the Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks, the NRA, and Ducks Unlimited.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Pat Cairns; two sons: David Cairns and his best friend Stitch of Old Orchard Beach, ME, and Donald Cairns and his wife Kay of Saratoga Springs, NY; and their children: Jack Cairns of Boston, MA and Catherine “Dolly” Cairns and their dog May; one sister, Sandra Sweet and her husband Fred of Corinth; and his sister-in-law, Rita Cairns of Melrose, NY; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Ron was predeceased by his son, Douglas Cairns; and one brother, Bruce Cairns.

A Funeral Service will take place on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Chapel in the Valley View Cemetery, Route 9N, Ticonderoga. Interment will follow at the family plot in the Valley View Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com