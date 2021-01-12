SOUTH GLENS FALLS—Romona “Mona” M. Clements, 90, formerly of Speakman Street, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 9, 2021.

Born on May 7, 1930 in East Hardwick, VT, she was the daughter of the late Elwin P. and Eula (Ashe) Waterman.

Following high school, Romona moved to Maine with her first husband, Virgil Curtis. She loved living in Maine as she could be near the ocean. In 1962, she married Richard J. Clements in Bolton Landing. He passed away on January 25, 2007, after 45 years of marriage.

For many years, Romona was employed at C.R. Bard, Inc., in Queensbury, retiring in 1989. After her retirement, she began working part-time at Price Chopper in Queensbury and Glens Falls. It was a job she loved because Romona was a people person and it gave her the opportunity to be around many people.

When she was younger, Romona was a member of the First Baptist Church of Hudson Falls.