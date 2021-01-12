SOUTH GLENS FALLS—Romona “Mona” M. Clements, 90, formerly of Speakman Street, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 9, 2021.
Born on May 7, 1930 in East Hardwick, VT, she was the daughter of the late Elwin P. and Eula (Ashe) Waterman.
Following high school, Romona moved to Maine with her first husband, Virgil Curtis. She loved living in Maine as she could be near the ocean. In 1962, she married Richard J. Clements in Bolton Landing. He passed away on January 25, 2007, after 45 years of marriage.
For many years, Romona was employed at C.R. Bard, Inc., in Queensbury, retiring in 1989. After her retirement, she began working part-time at Price Chopper in Queensbury and Glens Falls. It was a job she loved because Romona was a people person and it gave her the opportunity to be around many people.
When she was younger, Romona was a member of the First Baptist Church of Hudson Falls.
One of her favorite pastimes was going shopping and cooking. Romona was known to have baked wonderful cheesecakes and delicious mashed potatoes. In her younger years, she was on a bowling team, where she made many friends and memories. Romona loved camping with her family. On one memorable trip they all ended up camping in a parking lot in New York City. One great Romona story was her bragging that she never was picked up while driving, only to be pulled over with two grandchildren in the car.
Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her siblings, Neild Waterman, Sylvia Carter, Theodore Waterman, Ethel Moss and Doris Wilson.
Survivors include her children: Larry Curtis and his wife, Sharon of Havelock, NC, Doris Anne Coon and her husband, Timothy of Bolton Landing, Linwood Curtis of South Glens Falls and Garald Curtis and his wife, Becky of Lake City, FL; her grandchildren: Shawn Curtis, Gregory Curtis and his wife, Ashley, Matthew Curtis, Kimberly Rabideau and her husband, Ammar, Cachelle Curtis, Adrienne Mansmith and her husband, Josh and Ashley Curtis; many great grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls. Due to the pandemic, 35 people are allowed in the funeral home and everyone must wear masks.
Burial will be in the spring at Union Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.
The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Arthritis Foundation, 1355 Peachtree Street, Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30309.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfunerlahome.net.
