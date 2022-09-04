Romildo “Bo” Bottari

May 16, 1934—Aug. 27, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Romildo J. “Bo” Bottari of South Glens Falls passed away Aug. 27, 2022. Bo was born in Albany, NY, May 16, 1934. He was the son of Romildo “Red” and Margaret (Nardolillo) Bottari.

He graduated from Cathedral Academy in 1953. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. He was employed by Niagara Mohawk for 40 years, belonging to its 25 Year Club and Pension Club East.

Bo is survived by Phyllis Meader, longtime companion, since 1989; daughters: Kimberly (Jim) Morgan of South Glens Falls, Teresa Bottari of Queensbury, Nancy (Christien) Asselin of Warren, RI; sons: Christopher Bottari of South Glens Falls, Robert (Lee) Bottari of Ballston Spa; grandchildren: Michael Bottari and Breanna (Joshua) Davis, Tyler and Brandon Morgan, and Brian Bottari. He is also survived by his sister Suzanne (deceased husband Joe) Hanson of Albany; nephews: Michael (Mun) Hanson, Joseph (Deborah) Hanson; nieces: Anne (David Whitfield) Hanson, Helen (Krishna Govindarajan) Hanson. Bo is predeceased by nephew John Hanson. Bo is also survived by many cousins in the Albany area (proud to be part of the Nardolillo clan). He is also survived by Phyllis’ large family of children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, of which he was proud to have them as second family.

Bo was a 50-year award recipient of IAABO Board #36 Basketball Officials, and a 40-year member of the Adirondack Football Officials Association. He is a Bishop Maginn Hall of Fame and Capital District National Football Hall of Fame recipient.

When Bo retired, his goal was to visit every U.S. state, which he did, saying, “no one state was better than any other one, ALL GREAT and WHAT A GREAT COUNTRY we live in.” Bo did a tour of Italy and was in the Village (Vasto) being in the house (owned by 1st cousin Roberto Bontempo) in which Bo’s father was born.

Bo’s most joyous times were going to both his children and grandchildren’s and Phyllis’ grandchildren’s sporting events, graduations, and weddings.

Friends may call from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at M. B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, 12803. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls. Rite of Committal will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. following the funeral service at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY, with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to Tim Delollo, Treasurer, IAABO Adirondack District Board 36, 7 Cavalier Way, Latham, NY 12110.

To view Bo’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.