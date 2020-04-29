Roma Rita (Rollo) Cronquist
Sept. 30, 1929 — April 20, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Roma Rita (Rollo) Cronquist, 90, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at Warren Center Nursing Home.

Born on Sept. 30, 1929, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Albina (Guinard) Rollo.

Roma graduated from South Glens Falls High School in 1948.

Roma was an avid gardener, loved wintering in Florida with her siblings, enjoyed cooking and loved spending time with her friends. But her real passion was people. In 1970, she became a baptized member of the South Glens Falls Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses. In 1986, she enrolled in a full-time Bible educational ministry, that defined her love for people, as well as her God, Jehovah. She truly cared about others and wanted them to know the loving qualities of the Creator. She continued in this ministry, to the best of her ability, until the end of her life. She will be remembered most for her years of unwavering faithfulness

In addition to her parents, Roma was predeceased by her brother, Leonard Rollo; and her sister, Joan (Rollo) Coons.

Left to cherish her memory include her siblings, Robert Rollo (Janet) of South Glens Falls, Marie (Rollo) Vose (Roy) of Cope Coral, Florida; her children, Linda Himelrick of South Glens Falls, Pamela Vanek (Fred) of Hartford, Andrew Cronquist (Kim) of Glens Falls, Peter Cronquist (Kimberly) of Jamestown, North Carolina, Sharon Cronquist of Hoosick Falls, Stephen Cronquist of Bolton Landing and Suzanne Frawley (Brian) of Elizabethtown; 11 grandchildren and three great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Due to the pandemic there will be no calling hours, services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls. For online condolences and to view Roma’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

