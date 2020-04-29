Roma Rita (Rollo) Cronquist

Roma was an avid gardener, loved wintering in Florida with her siblings, enjoyed cooking and loved spending time with her friends. But her real passion was people. In 1970, she became a baptized member of the South Glens Falls Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses. In 1986, she enrolled in a full-time Bible educational ministry, that defined her love for people, as well as her God, Jehovah. She truly cared about others and wanted them to know the loving qualities of the Creator. She continued in this ministry, to the best of her ability, until the end of her life. She will be remembered most for her years of unwavering faithfulness