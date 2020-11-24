Jan. 5, 1924—Nov. 21, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS—Rolland “Honey” J. Robillard, 96, of Gansevoort Road, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Pines in Glens Falls.

Born on Jan. 5, 1924 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Arthur and Alma (Lemery) Robillard.

Honey attended Glens Falls High School. He formerly worked for Montgomery Ward and retiring from Sears in the Auto Department. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and was an Aviation Ordnance man, Third Class serving on the USS Savo Island. He received the Asiatic Conduct Medal, Four Stars Good Conduct Medal, the American Theater Medal, the Philippine Liberation Medal and two Stars Victory Medal. He was proud to have his family serve for five generations. He was a communicant of St. Michaels Church.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Ann, who passed away in 2005 and their son, Thomas, who passed away in 2017. He was also predeceased by his, daughter-in-law, Margaret “Peggy” Robillard and two brothers and spouses, Robert “Whitey” (Doris) and Arthur “Pete” (Mary) and is brother-in-law, Harley “Buck” Dewey.