May 2, 1973—March 19, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Roland ‘Ted’ E. Bovair, 48, of South Glens Falls, NY passed away unexpectedly Saturday, March 19, 2022 after a long illness.

He was born May 2, 1973 in Glens Falls, NY to Roland F. and Julie C. (Blanchard) Bovair.

Ted graduated from Queensbury High School in 1991 and was a volunteer with the West Glens Falls Fire Department. He was also a member of the Moreau Emergency Squad. His desire to help others led him to go on to graduate from BOCES a few years later as an LPN and he spent several years working as a nurse at Glens Falls Hospital. He also spent several years as a private duty nurse.

Ted was an avid sports fan. He never missed an opportunity to cheer on his NY Giants or the Yankees. He was also able to give you stats on pretty much any player in the NFL or MLB.

He also loved the outdoors. He loved hunting in the fall and always looked forward to camping trips with his best friend, Tom Welch, and anyone else who joined. Ted always made sure that everyone who went was entertained. He loved to make people laugh and was quick to make new friends.

Ted was most proud of his two boys, Joe and Alex. He loved spending time with them growing up, watching football and baseball, including a memorable trip to Yankee stadium. They also spent lots of time outdoors, fishing and listening to music.

Ted loved all kinds of music, but had a soft spot for classic “hair bands”, with Metallica being his absolute favorite. He was very happy that his son Alex shared his taste in music and his love of the outdoors. He was also very proud of his son Joe, finding a career that he loves, and raising his beautiful son Owen “Bubby.” He loved that little boy more than anything in this world and always looked forward to his visits or their chats over the phone.

Ted may be gone, but his love lives on through his sons and grandson.

Ted is survived by his two sons: Alex Bovair and Joseph Bovair; his grandson, Owen Bovair; his sister, Susan (Mike) Bovair; his brothers: Jason (Danielle) Bovair and Garrett (Jamie) Bovair. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to add a special thank you to the Tower 6 team of nurses at GFH for all their kindness, care and compassion.

Calling hours are scheduled on Friday, April 1, 2022 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY.

Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 50 Colvin Ave., Albany, NY 12206.

For those who wish, on line condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.