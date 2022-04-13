Dec. 24, 1937—April 8, 2022
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Roland ‘Husky’ Legault, 84, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by his loving family
Born Dec. 24, 1937, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Ulric and Juliette (Lemery) Legault.
Roland proudly served in the United Stated Navy and the Army National Guard.
He enjoyed golfing, watching sports, (especially when his grandchildren were playing), traveling, visiting his son at camp, and weekly pinochle games with his brothers and mother.
In addition to his parents, Roland was predeceased by his brothers, Mickey, Bernie, Donald, Jacques and Joseph.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 33 years, Jeanie Legault; his children: Tammy (Jeff) Jenkins, Todd (Holly) Legault, Bob (Margaret) Tyler, Brett (Sherri) Tyler, and Becky Sims; his grandchildren: Jason (Adrienne) Legault, Justin (Stephanie) Legault, Nathan Legault, Shelby (Nate) Burdett, Jeffrey Jenkins, Corey (Mykaila) Tyler, and Brooklyn Sims, his great-grandchildren: Ileeya, Ayvor, Aiden, Emery, Braxton; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
At Roland’s request, there will be no calling hours.
A graveside service with military honors will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022 at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY.
Memorial donations in Roland’s name can be made to the C.R. Wood Cancer c/o Glens Falls Hospital Foundation, 126 South St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhone.com.
