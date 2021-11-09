March 19, 1940—Nov. 5, 2021

STILLWATER — Roland E. “Rick” Goggin, 81, of County Rt. 67, passed away Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 at Albany Medical Center following a long illness.

Born on March 19, 1940 in Quaker Springs, he was the son of the late Dwight and Florence (Griffen) Goggin.

He attended Schuylerville High School.

Rick married Shirley J. Davis on Oct. 15, 1977 in New Salem, NY and the couple resided in Saratoga County, Titusville, PA and Ft. Myers, FL and currently were residing in Quaker Springs.

He was employed for many years as a surveyor in several locations, including the City of Saratoga, and Morris-Depew Surveyors in Ft. Myers, Florida until his retirement. He also helped his wife start her business, EssJay’s Cabinet of Curiosities in Corinth, and did a lot of the woodworking and furniture in the store.

Rick raised and trained dogs for several years for bear hunting. He also enjoyed fishing, going with his wife to garage sales and auctions.

He loved his dogs and we are sure that they were all waiting for him at the “Rainbow Bridge.”

Survivors besides his loving wife of 44 years, Shirley Goggin of Quaker Springs include three children, Shawn Goggin (Geri) of Schaghticoke, Tonya Goggin of Florida and Brian Goggin of North Carolina; five grandchildren, Justice, Geremy, Shannon, Amy and Brian, Jr.; and one great-grandson, Max.

At Rick’s request, there are no services being held.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Burchell, Dr. Phillips, and Dr. Daoui, the staff at Saratoga Hospital D1 and at the Saratoga DCI Unit and the Wilton Emergency Squad for their kindness and compassionate care and also our many friends that have supported us with their prayers.

The family suggests that in Rick’s memory you do an act of kindness or give your friends and family a hug.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.