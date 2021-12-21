July 17, 1936—Dec. 14, 2021

BALLSTON SPA – Roland C. Dumas, 85, of Ballston Spa, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 at the Fulton Center following a long illness.

Born on July 17, 1936 in Montpelier, VT, he was the son of the late Wilfred Dumas and the late Thessalie “Tottie” (Porter) Dumas Rhoades.

Roland graduated from South Glens Falls High School.

He joined the United States Navy on April 5, 1955, serving on the USS Sperry and the USS Chiaskia during the Suez Canal Crisis in Egypt. He served as a Radioman in the Navy until his honorable discharge on April 3, 1959.

Roland was employed at Skidmore College Campus as a Campus Safety Officer and he also worked as a school bus driver for several years for the Saratoga Springs School District.

He owned and operated Ballston Homgas Propane for many years and transported mobile homes for a few years.

Roland was a member of the Adirondack American Legion Post 70 of Saratoga Springs and a member of the Lake Lonely Eagles Lodge 674 of Saratoga Springs.

He enjoyed bowling and motorcycles, and was in the Eagle Riders Motorcycle Club.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, Peggy (Bryant) Dumas.

Survivors include six children: Mark Dumas, Michael Dumas and Kimberly Young, David and Renee Dumas and Brian Dumas; one sister, Janet Shaw (Bob); and his half-sister, Sally Benigni; four grandchildren: Justin, Trae, Dillon and Riley; and several nieces and nephews.

At Roland’s request, the service and burial were private and held on Monday, December 20, 2021.

The family wishes to thank the staff at the Fulton Center in Gloversville for their kindness and compassionate care shown to Roland during his illness.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth, NY.