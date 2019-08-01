September 10, 1932 — July 30, 2019
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Roland A. Crete, 86, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at his home, with his family by his side.
Born Sept. 10, 1932 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Isaie and Melina (Dinele) Crete.
Roland proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1952-1954, where he received the Korean Service Medal with a Bronze Star, a National Defense Service Medal, a United Nations Service Medal and a Presidential Unit Citation.
Upon his return from military service, Roland married Ada M. Winchell on Jan. 16, 1955 at St. Alphonsus Church in Glens Falls, with Rev. Marcil officiating.
Roland was employed by Finch Pruyn for 39 years and retired on Oct. 1, 1995. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 574 in Hudson Falls.
Roland enjoyed growing a beautiful vegetable garden and could often be found tinkering around the house. He was known for making the Thanksgiving turkey on his outdoor fireplace. He was constantly busy and was known for always helping others. Most of all, Roland loved helping others and spending as much time as he could with his family. He will always be remembered as a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
In addition to his parents, Roland is predeceased by his son, Rollie; his son-in-law, Jim Blackburn; and his sisters, Jeannette Holmes and Simone Bolton.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 64 years, Ada Crete; his children, Linda Blackburn-Winans (Scott), Susan Crete, Lisa Clark (Rob), Randy Crete (Andy Kukowski), Bryan Crete (Gina) and Shawn Crete (Bob Dennis); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his sister, Anita Hartman; Donald Holmes, who was like a brother to him; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 2, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls. A memorial service will be conducted at noon following the calling hours at the funeral home, with the Rev. Guy A. Childs, Pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Church, officiating.
Rite of Committal will take place following the services at Southside Cemetery in South Glens Falls.
Memorial donations in Roland’s name can be made to the CR Wood Cancer Center, 126 South St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
