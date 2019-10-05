April 12, 1942 — Oct. 2, 2019
HUDSON FALLS — Roger Whorf, a longtime resident at Circular Drive IRA, passed away peacefully at his home on Oct. 2, 2019 surrounded by his caring, devoted staff, who he loved and with whom he was so comfortable. He knew how much they all loved and cared for him.
Roger was born April 12, 1942 to Beatrice Phelps and spent his childhood at Wilton Developmental Center. He enjoyed his family’s visits, phone calls and cards.
He leaves his sister, Ida Mae; his brother, George; several cousins; and his best friend, Lisa Johnson, who he loved so much. Roger also leaves his very good friends and housemates; his caring and attentive staff; and many friends he made throughout his life. His Mother preceded him many years ago. Tanner, who helped Roger manage his increased needs through the past few years, along with his staff, are recognized for their warm, compassionate care. Megan also remained Roger’s advocate for quality care and we are thankful for her continued involvement in Roger’s life.
An insightful, funny, caring and helpful man, Roger moved into his home at Circular Drive in the early 80s, along with his long time housemates, Bill, Sherwin, Jules, Patty, Jean and Michael. While Roger always liked getting to know his new housemates throughout the years, he had developed a special relationship with the original “Circular Drivers,” being comforted by the familiarity of their long term friendships. He attended Park Club for many years and the bonds developed with Kimmy, Wendy and other staff and participants there were evident. Roger loved Elvis, country music and gregarious dancing in his younger years, along with anything John Wayne, old movies, pizza, McDonald’s and long pensive walks. Halloween, Christmas and Easter were Roger’s favorite holidays, carefully choosing his Halloween costume, writing his Christmas wish list and wishing everyone a boisterous, “Merry Christmas,” even long after the holiday had past. Easter was the holiday for chocolate bunnies and his favorite thing was chocolate, especially chocolate milkshakes! Roger’s love for adventure was shown through his enjoyment of rollercoaster rides, camping in rustic cabins in the summer, earning awards for his participation in Special Olympic events and the spontaneous van rides. He always remembered a face and enjoyed greeting people anywhere he went with a big smile and “HI!”
Roger’s energy is certainly to be missed and I’m sure we’d all like one more hug with a little-harder than should be back pat as he said good bye and asked, “When ya’ gonna’ come see me again? I miss you!”
We miss you, too, Roger. Thank you for all the smiles and laughter through the years…
A Graveside service will be held 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Southside Cemetery, South Glens Falls.
A Celebration of Roger’s Life will be held immediately following at 20 Circular Drive.
For those who wish, a special remembrance may be made by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
