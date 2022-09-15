June 23, 1940—Sept. 9, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Roger W. Kearns, 82, of Queensbury, passed away Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at his home in Cleverdale.

Born June 23, 1940 in Kingsbury, he was the son of the late Forrest and Doris (Needham) Kearns. Roger was proud to have been raised on the family dairy farm in Kingsbury. From there, he later attended Hudson Falls High School where he focused on classes in agriculture, mechanics and shop.

He started his career at Torrington Industries before going to work at Northern Sand and Stone in Central New York from which he retired as Foreman after 20 years of service.

Roger was a skillful and gifted carpenter, mechanic and jack-of-all-trades who could master almost any task he put his hand and mind to. With those abilities, he built the comfortable and cozy home he dwelt in with his family for the final 46 years of his fully-lived life.

He had a keen comprehension of mechanical reality; as well, he understood human nature and could not easily be fooled. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed the beauty of the physical world including cars and trucks. He was especially fond of his big, red Dodge Ram (Hemi 5.7) in which he took long rides through the countryside with his wife, often to get weekly hot fudge sundaes at Battenkill Creamery. This became a favorite road trip that Roger looked forward to sometimes more than once a week.

Roger deeply loved his family and the times they spent together. He was a devoted, dedicated and proud family man who also enjoyed the friendship of his neighbors and colleagues.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Robert Kearns.

Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Sherry (Moore) Kearns; his children: Wayne Kearns, Timothy Kearns, Nancy (Mickey) Brayman, Roger F. (Rute) Kearns, Karen (Harvey) Baeza, John (Emma) Kearns and James (Cat Jenkins) Kearns; his grandchildren: Joseph Fifield, Jeffrey (Nicole) Fifield, Brittany (James) Hoag, Mitchell Brayman, Crystal (Ryan) Appel and Ashley (James) Henry; along with his great-grandchildren: Kaiden, Kylie, Luke, and Piper. He is also survived by his sister, Joan (Jim) Talley; and brothers: Gerry (Sue) Kearns, David Kearns, and Terry (Cindy) Kearns; and several nieces and nephews.

At Roger’s request, there will be no calling hours and services will be held privately for the family.

He will be laid to rest in Union Cemetery, Fort Edward.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the North Queensbury Rescue Squad or the North Queensbury Volunteer Fire Department.

Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.