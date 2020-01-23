Roger T. White

Sept. 12, 1934 — Jan. 20, 2020

MIDDLE GRANVILLE — Roger Thurman White, age 85, passed away at his home surrounded by loved ones on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

Roger was born in Granville, on Sept. 12, 1934, the son of the late Thurman and Florence (Garrick) White. He remained loyal to his hometown of Granville; residing in Middle Granville for all his adult life.

Roger was a jack of many trades, the most prominent, his stone and slate work. He was a longtime firefighter in Middle Granville, being the first honored for 50 years of service.

Roger enjoyed his family and the many activities they did together. Having eight children meant that you found creative ways to entertain them. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. It was truly his passion. Many referred to Roger as the best fisherman around and sought him out for advice on the best fishing spots.