Roger T. White

Sept. 12, 1934 — Jan. 20, 2020
MIDDLE GRANVILLE — Roger Thurman White, age 85, passed away at his home surrounded by loved ones on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
Roger was born in Granville, on Sept. 12, 1934, the son of the late Thurman and Florence (Garrick) White. He remained loyal to his hometown of Granville; residing in Middle Granville for all his adult life.
Roger was a jack of many trades, the most prominent, his stone and slate work. He was a longtime firefighter in Middle Granville, being the first honored for 50 years of service.
Roger enjoyed his family and the many activities they did together. Having eight children meant that you found creative ways to entertain them. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. It was truly his passion. Many referred to Roger as the best fisherman around and sought him out for advice on the best fishing spots.
Roger was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Louise (Marttel) White; and a sister, Donna Bernardo. Left to cherish his memory are his eight loved children, Trace Sennett (Robert) of Bethel, Vermont, Kimberly Ottenburgh (Dick) of West Granville, Patrina Waterman (Marshal) of Newport, New Hampshire, Barry White (Nita) of Hampton, Joann Corey (Dana) of Manchester, Vermont, Clifford White (Jennifer) of Hartford, Carole Marsh and partner Harwood of Troy, and Vicki Kruppa (Robert) of Middle Granville. He was blessed with 19 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. Roger is also survived by his sister, Arlene Jurnak of Granville; three sister-in-laws, Patricia Markie of Granville, Nancy Bassett (Ernie) of Hampton and Cynthia Crouch of West Granville; and two brother-in-laws, Fred Crouch (Sharren)of Granville and James Crouch (Carol) of Middle Granville; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at the Robert M King Funeral Home with the Evangelist D. Kirk Israel presiding. Friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m. A celebration of Roger’s life will be continued at the Penrhyn Engine and Hose Company in Middle Granville, following the service. Burial will be at a later date.
