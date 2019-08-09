Feb. 22, 1959 — Aug. 4, 2019 SOUTH GLENS FALLS — With broken hearts we share the passing of Roger Manning III, 60, on Aug. 4, 2019 at NYU Langone Medical Center.
Born on Feb. 22, 1959 in Albany, he was the son of the late Roger Manning Jr. and Elizabeth (Betty) Coblentz Manning.
Roger was an Eagle Scout and member of the football, wrestling and baseball teams while he was in high school at St. Mary’s Academy. Upon graduating, he went on to attend Johnson State College.
He worked for 26 years in sales for numerous financial companies, but his most treasured occupation was being the president and CEO of spoiling his grandchildren.
Roger was an avid sports fan. He loved the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, Boston Bruins and of course Alabama football. Roger will be missed at his semi-annual bachelor’s weekend trips.
Roger imprinted his soul on everyone that he met and was the most amazing husband, father, brother, uncle; and best of all, Papa and Rogie.
He is survived by the love of his life and best friend, Greta Manning; his children, Kelly Powers (her husband, Jeremy Powers and their children, Emerson and Reese), Kari Daly (her wife, Jen), Roger Craig Manning IV (his partner, Ashley Reed and her daughter, Aryanna), Craig House (his partner, Sandy Lamontagne) and Katelyn Hill (her husband, Robert Hill and their children, Robbie, Connor and Jake). Roger is also survived by his sisters, Kathy Bromstedt, Patricia Manning and Beth Laliberte; his brother, David Laliberte; along with his nieces and nephews, his Alabama family and his loving friends.
A celebration of his life will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers or donations, we ask that you take a moment to hug your child, grandchild, friend and loved ones, take a walk in the woods and have a shot of “spring water” for Roger. Time waits for no one. ROLLLL TIDE!!!!!
Arrangements are under the care of the Regan and Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls. Those who wish to send condolences may do so at sbfuneralhome.com.
