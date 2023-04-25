June 11, 1953—April 20, 2023
HADLEY—Roger L. Hayes, 69, of 1st Ave., passed away Thursday evening, April 20, 2023, at Albany Medical Center.
Born on June 11, 1953, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Kenneth and June (Morehouse)) Hayes. He was a graduate of Hadley Luzerne Central School.
Roger was a master of many trades. He was especially good at woodworking and remodeling. He renovated the houseboat he lived on in Key West. He also helped build his home in Hadley, finishing the interior himself. Roger had also worked in advertising for many years in NYC as well as at an airline. While living in Key West he worked in landscaping as well as a butterfly conservatory.
Roger was a gifted artist and designer and enjoyed making personalized gifts for family and friends he loved. He enjoyed helping others with projects and finding new shows to watch and sharing them with others.
He also loved taking his beloved dog, Jake, on adventures and bike rides (and kayak rides when he lived in Florida). People loved seeing him ride by with Jake in the basket on his bike.
He is survived by his brother, Richard Hayes of Hadley; his niece and nephew: Elisa and Ean Hayes; sister-in-law, Carla Hayes of Hadley; as well as many friends.
In accordance with Roger’s wishes, there are no services scheduled.
