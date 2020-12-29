STILLWATER—Roger L. DelSignore, 93, of Neilson Ave., passed away Friday, December 25, 2020.

Born July 16, 1927 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Alfred J. and Regina (Burnett) DelSignore.

Roger attended school at Saint Pauls in Hudson Falls before joining the United States Army in 1945. After returning home, he got his certification in construction and became a general contractor. Roger built many beautiful homes. He loved racing go-carts with his dear friend Walley which he did for many, many years.

In addition to his parents, Roger was predeceased by his beloved wife, Diane L. (Potter) DelSignore; a daughter, Faith Hazelton; three sisters: Gloria McMurry, Elaine Leumbruno and Patricia Polidore (Anthony) and two son-in-laws: Dick Gwin and Eddie Hazelton.

This left to cherish his memory are his two daughters: Denise Tatum (Clifton) and Hope Gwin; two sons: Danny DelSignore (Susan) and Todd DelSignore; three sisters: Joan Derway (Harold), Carol Mercier (Richard) and Delores Chittenden; a brother, David DelSignore (Elaine); as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Sara’s family for spending time with Roger.