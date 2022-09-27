 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Roger Jon Slayback

Roger Jon Slayback

March 13, 1944—Sept. 21, 2022

NORTH RIVER — Roger Jon Slayback (“Jon”), dedicated husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away on September 21, 2022.

He was born on March 13, 1944 to the late Harry and Elizabeth Slayback of Princeton, NJ.

Jon is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Julie Slayback, daughters Caitlin Slayback, Hannah Galusha (Ryan Galusha) and Samantha Davis (Dane Davis) along with many adored grandchildren.

From a young age, Jon spent as much of his summers as possible at the beach in Lavallette, NJ and lifeguarded there for over ten years. He graduated from Syracuse University in 1966 and moved to the Adirondacks in 1974 where he started Slayback Construction Company, Inc., Jon enjoyed beaches and the water in any way. In the cold months, he skied at Gore Mt. where he served on the Ski Patrol for many years.

He loved traveling, building, making rock gardens, doing yard work and time spent with family, friends and his beloved cats.

A “Celebration of Life” service will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the Slayback home, 142 Bird Pond Road, North Creek. Celebration to follow.

