Roger Jon Slayback

From a young age, Jon spent as much of his summers as possible at the beach in Lavallette, NJ and lifeguarded there for over ten years. He graduated from Syracuse University in 1966 and moved to the Adirondacks in 1974 where he started Slayback Construction Company, Inc., Jon enjoyed beaches and the water in any way. In the cold months, he skied at Gore Mt. where he served on the Ski Patrol for many years.