Oct. 25, 1938 — Feb. 16, 2020
ARGYLE — Roger H. Greeno, 81, of Argyle, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born Oct. 25, 1938 in Granville, he was the son of the late Oscar and Georgia (Wilson) Greeno.
Roger was a 1956 graduate of Salem Washington Academy and a 1958 Cum Laude graduate of Cobleskill College.
At the age of five he began working the family dairy farm and eventually owned and operated the farm, known as Blind Buck Valley Farms in Salem. Roger was “a farmer” right until he passed away.
Roger was a member of the Washington County 4-H, the Washington County Junior Fair, Cornell Corporative Extension Board and the Washington County Fair. He was a member of the Union Grange No. 1100 in Salem, a member of the Adirondack Ayrshire Club, and the New York Ayrshire Club and a committed supporter of the FFA. Roger proudly showed Registered Ayrshire Cows at the Washington County Fair since 1952 and showed them at the New York State Fair and Eastern State Exposition. His goal, which he ultimately accomplished was breeding and showing the Grand Champion Ayrshire in 2009 at the World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin. Roger has won many awards over the years pertaining to agriculture and showing his Ayrshire Cows.
Although farming was part of his life, Roger enjoyed collecting milk bottles and most of all spending time with his grandchildren and attending their sports games.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Scott Greeno; his sister Odelie and her husband Richard Harsha.
Roger is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jacquelyn Whipple Greeno whom he married Aug. 19, 1960; his two daughters, Sherri (Thomas) Slater of Salem and Shelli Greeno of Salem; a daughter-in-law, Joyce (Frank) Kranitz of Schuylerville; grandchildren, Jason and Jarid Jablonski of Argyle, Jessie and Brandon Smith of Salem, Christine (Josh) Greeno-Johnston of Greenwich and Kate, Thomas and John Greeno of Schuylerville; his great grandchildren, Owen, Gracie and James Jr.; his niece and nephews, Carolyn (Tom) Churton Jobin, David Harsha, Myron (Barbara) Harsha and Lawrence Harsha.
Calling hours are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, 19 E. Broadway, Salem. A funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Natalie Bowerman officiating. Reception will follow at the Salem Fire Department from 2 to 4 p.m.
Interment will be at the Evergreen Cemetery in Salem at a later date.
The family suggest that memorial contributions in memory of Roger be made to a charity of your choice that “makes you smile”.
To share a memory or offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
Service information
11:00AM-1:00PM
19 East Broadway
Salem, NY 12865
1:00PM
19 East Broadway
Salem, NY 12865
2:00PM
53 South Main Street
Salem, NY 12865
