Roger H. Greeno

At the age of five he began working the family dairy farm and eventually owned and operated the farm, known as Blind Buck Valley Farms in Salem. Roger was “a farmer” right until he passed away.

Roger was a member of the Washington County 4-H, the Washington County Junior Fair, Cornell Corporative Extension Board and the Washington County Fair. He was a member of the Union Grange No. 1100 in Salem, a member of the Adirondack Ayrshire Club, and the New York Ayrshire Club and a committed supporter of the FFA. Roger proudly showed Registered Ayrshire Cows at the Washington County Fair since 1952 and showed them at the New York State Fair and Eastern State Exposition. His goal, which he ultimately accomplished was breeding and showing the Grand Champion Ayrshire in 2009 at the World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin. Roger has won many awards over the years pertaining to agriculture and showing his Ayrshire Cows.