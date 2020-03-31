Roger Eugene Jones
Sept. 27, 1930 — March 28, 2020

JOHNSBURG — Roger Eugene Jones, a lifetime resident of Johnsburg, passed away on March 28, 2020 at the age of 89.

Roger is survived by his wife of 69 years, Claudette (Roux) Jones; and his five children, Rita (Jim) Randall of Lake Luzerne, Diane (Jim) Elwell of Utah, Jim (Betty) Jones of Johnsburg, Wayne (Tina) Jones of Hadley, and Nancy (Chris) Morris of Glens Falls. Roger was also survived by 11 grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews.

Roger was born in Johnsburg on Sept. 27, 1930 to Anna Hopkins Jones and Everett John Jones. He had a younger sister, Shirley Bankert, who predeceased him.

Roger was an entrepreneur who started and ran a successful excavation business. Roger built and paved many roads, driveways, and tennis courts as well as working on many construction projects. He was especially known for tennis courts and built the courts for many great camps and estates in the Adirondacks. Roger built his business, from a saw and a horse, to a thriving business with multiple pieces of heavy equipment and a mine. He also served on the Town of Johnsburg Zoning Board of Appeals.

He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fishermen. Roger enjoyed hunting trips as far away as Newfoundland, Alaska and Colorado. He was a proud member of the NRA and loved the shooting sports and was very active in Friends of the NRA fundraisers that supported shooting education. He was also a founding member of Johnsburg Fish and Game Club.

At his request, there are no calling hours scheduled.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be conducted at a later date at a time to be announced.

