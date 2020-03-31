Sept. 27, 1930 — March 28, 2020

JOHNSBURG — Roger Eugene Jones, a lifetime resident of Johnsburg, passed away on March 28, 2020 at the age of 89.

Roger is survived by his wife of 69 years, Claudette (Roux) Jones; and his five children, Rita (Jim) Randall of Lake Luzerne, Diane (Jim) Elwell of Utah, Jim (Betty) Jones of Johnsburg, Wayne (Tina) Jones of Hadley, and Nancy (Chris) Morris of Glens Falls. Roger was also survived by 11 grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews.

Roger was born in Johnsburg on Sept. 27, 1930 to Anna Hopkins Jones and Everett John Jones. He had a younger sister, Shirley Bankert, who predeceased him.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Roger was an entrepreneur who started and ran a successful excavation business. Roger built and paved many roads, driveways, and tennis courts as well as working on many construction projects. He was especially known for tennis courts and built the courts for many great camps and estates in the Adirondacks. Roger built his business, from a saw and a horse, to a thriving business with multiple pieces of heavy equipment and a mine. He also served on the Town of Johnsburg Zoning Board of Appeals.