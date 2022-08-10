March 22, 1934—Aug. 4, 2022

CHESTERTOWN — Roger E. Bolton, 88, born and raised in Chestertown, passed away peacefully on Aug. 4, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital following a brief illness.

Born March 22, 1934 in Chestertown, he was the son of the late Vetter and Ellen Bolton.

Roger retired from NYS DOT as a heavy equipment operator with nearly 40 years of service. Throughout those years and until recently had his own excavating business with his son Greg Bolton.

Roger served his country for four years in the Navy as a Seabee and upon his return stateside, was a member of Chestertown Volunteer Fire Department for 20 years. In his later years you could almost always find him in his truck, always on the road, always on the go, visiting his favorite hangouts from Pottersville, Chestertown, and Warrensburg.

Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his wife of 50 plus years, Elizbeth “Betty” Bolton; son, Gary Bolton; and granddaughter, Carly Snyder. Carrying on his memory is his son, Greg Bolton and wife, Cheryl; grandchildren: Cheyenne Bolton, Robert Snyder, Jr. (Tiffany), Kathleen Russell and Laura Lehmons; great-grandchildren: Trevin, Reagan and Carter.

His love for his family and animals were only matched by his need to keep busy. His passion for fast cars, a good joke and stories of his stock car days made him a unique character. Roger was known by many and liked by all.

Friends may call on Roger’s family from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will immediately follow the visitation at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations to Chestertown Volunteer Fire Department.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.