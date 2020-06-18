Roger Doyle
0 entries

Roger Doyle

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

May 4, 1940 — June 14, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Roger Doyle, 80, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born May 4, 1940 in Hudson Falls he was the son of the late Ralph and Jessie (Bombard) Doyle.

In 1991, Roger married the love of his life, Diana, in Queensbury.

He was a communicant of St. Mary’s St. Paul’s in Hudson Falls. Roger was employed by Finch Pruyn where he retired in 1997 after 32 years.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, bowling, cowboy movies, Texas hold’em poker, going to the casino, high school basketball, baseball especially the Boston Red Sox and most importantly spending time with his family.

Roger proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.

In addition to his parents, Roger was predeceased by his siblings, Deborah Shelton, Lois Perrine and John Doyle.

Left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Diana Doyle; his children, Sharon Stockman (Kevin), Fred Bartlett (Heather), Mark Bartlett, Julieanne Pliscofsky (William), TJ McMillan, Sherri McMillan (Tom), Michael Doyle, Michele Adams (John); his grandchildren, Heather, Kaleb, Niko (Kayla), Kristopher, Fred, Nicole, Rachael (Ron), Noach, Lory (Daniel), Ayralynne, Chad, Cassidy, John and Daniele; his great-grandchildren, Jayden, Amelia, Elizabeth, Avery, Lenora, D’Shaun and Tristen; his siblings, Ralph, Ken, and Judi; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends and family may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. Due to the states regulations only 25 people or less are allowed in the funeral home at a time. We ask that you remain in your vehicle until you are called in. Protocols are that everyone wears a mask, practice social distancing and refrain from hugging.

A funeral service will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Burial will be announced at a later date at southside cemetery.

Words cannot express the gratitude for the excellent care he was given by Dr. Gaiotti-Grubbs and the C.R. Wood Cancer Center. The family would also like to thank the Community Hospice nurses, Kelly, Krystle, and especially Darlene for their care and compassion.

A special thanks to his three angels, Sharon, Julieanne and Sherri for never leaving his side during this difficult time.

Memorial donations in Rogers memory can be made to the C.R. Wood Cancer c/o Glens Falls Hospital Foundation 126 South St. Glens Falls, NY 12801 or The Community Hospice of Saratoga 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. To view Rogers Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Roger Doyle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News