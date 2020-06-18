Roger Doyle

Friends and family may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. Due to the states regulations only 25 people or less are allowed in the funeral home at a time. We ask that you remain in your vehicle until you are called in. Protocols are that everyone wears a mask, practice social distancing and refrain from hugging.

A funeral service will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Burial will be announced at a later date at southside cemetery.

Words cannot express the gratitude for the excellent care he was given by Dr. Gaiotti-Grubbs and the C.R. Wood Cancer Center. The family would also like to thank the Community Hospice nurses, Kelly, Krystle, and especially Darlene for their care and compassion.

A special thanks to his three angels, Sharon, Julieanne and Sherri for never leaving his side during this difficult time.

Memorial donations in Rogers memory can be made to the C.R. Wood Cancer c/o Glens Falls Hospital Foundation 126 South St. Glens Falls, NY 12801 or The Community Hospice of Saratoga 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. To view Rogers Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

