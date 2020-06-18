May 4, 1940 — June 14, 2020
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Roger Doyle, 80, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born May 4, 1940 in Hudson Falls he was the son of the late Ralph and Jessie (Bombard) Doyle.
In 1991, Roger married the love of his life, Diana, in Queensbury.
He was a communicant of St. Mary’s St. Paul’s in Hudson Falls. Roger was employed by Finch Pruyn where he retired in 1997 after 32 years.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, bowling, cowboy movies, Texas hold’em poker, going to the casino, high school basketball, baseball especially the Boston Red Sox and most importantly spending time with his family.
Roger proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.
In addition to his parents, Roger was predeceased by his siblings, Deborah Shelton, Lois Perrine and John Doyle.
Left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Diana Doyle; his children, Sharon Stockman (Kevin), Fred Bartlett (Heather), Mark Bartlett, Julieanne Pliscofsky (William), TJ McMillan, Sherri McMillan (Tom), Michael Doyle, Michele Adams (John); his grandchildren, Heather, Kaleb, Niko (Kayla), Kristopher, Fred, Nicole, Rachael (Ron), Noach, Lory (Daniel), Ayralynne, Chad, Cassidy, John and Daniele; his great-grandchildren, Jayden, Amelia, Elizabeth, Avery, Lenora, D’Shaun and Tristen; his siblings, Ralph, Ken, and Judi; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends and family may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. Due to the states regulations only 25 people or less are allowed in the funeral home at a time. We ask that you remain in your vehicle until you are called in. Protocols are that everyone wears a mask, practice social distancing and refrain from hugging.
A funeral service will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Burial will be announced at a later date at southside cemetery.
Words cannot express the gratitude for the excellent care he was given by Dr. Gaiotti-Grubbs and the C.R. Wood Cancer Center. The family would also like to thank the Community Hospice nurses, Kelly, Krystle, and especially Darlene for their care and compassion.
A special thanks to his three angels, Sharon, Julieanne and Sherri for never leaving his side during this difficult time.
Memorial donations in Rogers memory can be made to the C.R. Wood Cancer c/o Glens Falls Hospital Foundation 126 South St. Glens Falls, NY 12801 or The Community Hospice of Saratoga 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. To view Rogers Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.