Jan. 12, 1932—Jan. 18, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Roger D. Measeck, 90, of Hudson Falls, joined his wife in Heaven on Jan. 18, 2022.

Born on Jan. 12, 1932, in Hudson Falls, he was the son of the late Kenneth A. and Lillian (Hart) Measeck.

Roger was a proud graduate of Hudson Falls High School. Four years later, he married the love of his life. On July 25, 1954, he exchanged vows with Elaine Garling at St. Mary’s Church in Hudson Falls. They began their married life in Pittsfield, MA, while he was completing a General Electric drafting apprenticeship. Roger worked for GE for over 43 years, first in Hudson Falls and then moving to the Fort Edward Plant, retiring in 1995. Roger was a proud member of the GE Quarter Century Club. Through the years at GE, he made many wonderful friends.

Roger was a longtime communicant of St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls.

He enjoyed watching baseball on TV, especially rooting for any team to beat the Yankees. Roger was a very talented man. He designed and built his own home. Roger spent many hours working around his home and taking care of his beautiful lawn. After his retirement, he was always looking for the perfect bread and doughnut recipes to eat and share with his family and friends. Always tweaking the recipe, to reach perfection.

Besides his parents he was predeceased by his wife, Elaine, after 57 wonderful years and his brother, Kenneth Measeck and his wife, Peggy.

Survivors include his daughters: Donna Measeck of Queensbury, Diane Lawrence and her husband, Jeffrey of Corinth and Debra Darfler and her husband, Thomas of Hudson Falls; his grandchildren: Andrea Marcotte and her husband, Jon, Jeffrey Lawrence, Kaylee Darfler, Ryan Darfler, Layne Darfler and Matthew Lawrence; nine great-grandchildren; his brother, Leonard Measeck and his wife, Shirley of Fort Edward; his sister-in-law, Nancy Wilson of Rochester; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church, on the park in Hudson Falls.

The Rite of Committal will be in the spring at St. Paul’s Cemetery.

The family suggests that memorial donation be made to St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church, 11 Wall St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.