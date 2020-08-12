Dec. 8, 1941 — July 5, 2020 ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Roger Clough Woodruff of Asheville, North Carolina, died July 5, 2020 at Stone Creek Health & Rehabilitation in Asheville, North Carolina. COVID-19 pneumonia cause of death.

He was predeceased by his parents, Fay Clough Woodruff and Doris Peterson Woodruff. He’s lovingly remembered by his only daughter, Stacey Woodruff of Asheville, North Carolina. Survived by one sister, Pat Woodruff-Cohan and her husband, Bob, of Saratoga Springs, and two cousins, Carol Peterson Rodda and Dinah Peterson Bradley of Bradenton, Florida.

Born Dec. 8, 1941 in Scranton, Pennsylvania, the Woodruff’s lived in Poultney, Vermont, where Roger, an athlete, graduated from PHS in 1960. He received a BS in Education from Castleton State College in 1964. He married Susan Mulac of Burlington, Vermont in 1969. Roger taught middle school for 9 years. He joined Sysco Foods in Albany; his 30 years career with Sysco took him to Asheville, North Carolina where he received the recognition “Torchbearer” award six times. He retired in 2010.