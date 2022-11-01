April 25, 1940 - Oct. 30, 2022

CORINTH — Roger Chester Dayton, 82, of Corinth, passed away following a short illness on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 at Saratoga Hospital with his wife by his side.

Born on April 25, 1940 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Chester and Elizabeth (Deull) Dayton. He was born in the house in which he still resides with his wife of 43 years, Dale (Smith) Dayton.

Roger started his working years as a teen at his father's sawmill in Corinth and retired at 76 years old from Dayton Pest Control, which he, along with his wife, owned and operated for over 30 years. He was known by many in Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties as "The Bug Man."

Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by two sisters, Marylou Dayton and Betty Orton; two brothers-in-law, Ray Orton and Len Humbert; and his grandson, Jesse Cale.

Survivors besides his loving wife, Dale Dayton of Corinth; include six daughters: Amanda Kinkel (Blaine) of Firestone, CO, Katie Malcom (Jerry) of Avondale, AZ, Serita Biss of Troy, Stacey Cale, Lydia Conner (George) of Norfolk, NE, and Tamara Dayton of Billings, MT; 10 grandchildren; and almost 12 great-grandchildren; one sister, Nanette Humbert of Rose, NY; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Roger's life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Burial will be at Corinth Rural Cemetery.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org or the Corinth Community Cupboard, 6 4th St., Corinth, NY 12822.