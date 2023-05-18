Dec. 28, 1932—May 16, 2023

CAMBRIDGE — Roger Ashton, 90, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023 with his family at his side. Roger was a resident of the Cambridge, NY area for his entire life.

Born on Dec. 28, 1932 to Lee Woodard Ashton and Medora (Burroughs) Ashton, he spent much of his time exploring the outdoors and hunting and fishing with his beloved grandfather, Andrew Foster Ashton.

His family greatly enjoyed hearing him recount stories of his mischievous childhood and school days. He met his loving and devoted wife, Sylvia (Kinne) Ashton while attending school at Washington Academy in Salem, NY. They married in 1957 and settled on the family farm on Scotch Hill Road in Jackson.

Roger and his father operated Flax Mill Farm until the early 1970s when he transformed his dairy farm into a tree nursery known as Flax Mill Nursery.

Roger supplied trees to nurseries all over the Northeast and he patented a sugar maple that he named Flax Mill Majesty. Roger was a self-educated archaeologist and discovered several significant archaic Native American sites. He was a member of the New York State Archaeological Association and published articles for their Bulletin. He received a Certificate of Merit from the State of New York for his contributions to the field of archaeology.

Roger was an avid hunter, fisherman, trapper, motor sports fan, and photographer. He enjoyed researching family genealogy. He also owned and bred Labrador Retrievers and enjoyed duck hunting with his dogs.

Roger is survived by his wife, Sylvia (Kinne) Ashton; and daughters: Betsy Ashton and Kathleen Ashton; son-in-law, Kenneth Facin; and his granddaughters: Leah Ashton-Facin and Elisabeth Ashton-Facin.

The family would like to express gratitude to the Fort Hudson staff, volunteers and Hospice workers for their thoughtful care.

A calling hour will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 20, 2023 at the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, 19 East Broadway, Salem. A service will begin at noon with Rev. Debbie Earthrowl officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Salem.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Roger’s memory may be sent to Fort Hudson Nursing Center, Inc., 319 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828 Attn: Amanda Waite.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.