May 6, 1940—Jan. 5, 2023

MOREAU — Roger Allen Williams, 82, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born May 6, 1940 in Fort Edward, he was the son of the late Austin and Jennie (Losaw) Williams.

He attended Fort Edward School.

Roger proudly joined the United States Army in 1960 reaching the rank of Specialist, serving with the 504th Aviation Company as a helicopter mechanic.

On May 18, 1986, Roger married the love of his life Barbara Clements in Cobleskill.

He retired from the Sagamore Resort after 23 years of loyal service. During retirement, he enjoyed being a jack of all trades for his many neighbors.

Roger was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox. He was well known for his Christmas lights display, loved gardening, lawn work, watching western movies and spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, Roger was predeceased by his brothers, James, George, Austin, Gerald, and David Williams; sisters, Bernice Cronk and Bettie Kozera.

Left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 36 years, Barbara Williams; children, Virginia (Ben) Miller, Jennifer Williams, Teresa (Michael) White, Lisa Williams and her partner Dan Fones, Felicia Williams and her partner Ronnie Burroughs, Roger (Joe) Williams; brothers, Robert Williams; sister, Sharon (Robert) LaPrairie; 17 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends and family may call from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 136 Main St. South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A funeral service will be conducted following the calling hours at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be in the spring at a date and time to be announced.

Memorial donations in Roger’s memory can be made to Renal Dialysis Unit, Glens Falls Hospital 3 Broad St. Glens Falls, NY 12801 or American Diabetes Association 2 Pine West Plaza, suite 204 Albany, NY 12205 or American Heart Association P.O. Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005.

To view Roger’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.