December 28, 1949 — July 30, 2019 MECHANICVILLE — With broken hearts we share the passing of Roger Allan Niles on July 30, 2019, at Saratoga Hospital, after a 28-year battle with the ravages of Hep C, liver disease and kidney failure. We will never forget how hard he fought to stay with us.
Roger was born on Dec. 28, 1949 to Kenneth and Catherine (Cassidy) Niles. He was educated in Warrensburg schools and graduated from Warrensburg High School in 1968. He continued his education at Canton Tech, graduating with a degree in construction technology. The Vietnam War intervened and Roger was drafted with orders for Vietnam. Luckily they were changed at the last minute to Germany, where he proudly served for two years.
Upon his release, Roger returned to college at SUNY Oneonta and then began his career with the water department for the city of Albany. Roger took advantage of every training opportunity that came along. Starting as a technician, Roger rose through the ranks to become chief operator.
In 1987, Roger married Judith Anderson and became “Dad” to her three children. He embraced this role with his whole heart. He loved being a dad and they loved him.
Together Roger and Judy established Niles Marketing, a gift and home decor sales organization. They traveled upstate New York as a team and were very successful. They loved working together and continued to do so until Roger’s health forced them to give it up and concentrate on his care.
Roger was an outstanding athlete until his illness impeded him. He excelled at every sport that he undertook. At Warrensburg High School, he led his basketball team to an undefeated season and a record that still stands. Throughout his life he continued to ski, skate, play tennis, golf, swim and play in both a men’s basketball league and softball league.
Roger is survived by the love of his life and best friend, Judy; his stepsons, Jonathan Stewart (Melissa) of Schenectady and Jason McBee of Kingsport, Tennessee; and his grandchildren that brought so much happiness to his life, Anderson Stewart (Luke), Caitlin Stewart (Christian Meier), Hannah Martinez (Mark), Alexander Gonyea, Lily Stewart and Matthew McBee. The most recent addition of his first great grandchild, Meadow Meier brought many smiles to Roger’s face. He is also survived by his wonderful brothers and their families, Charles (Sheila) of Austin, Texas, Andrew (Rita) of Loudonville, James (Carol) of Lake Luzerne and Douglas of Saratoga Springs; nieces and nephews, Julie Stinson (Jack), Mark Niles (Michelle) and Jenna, Jeremy, Owen and Maya Niles.
He was predeceased by his beloved stepdaughter, Allison McCottery; his grandson, Draven Rodriguez; as well as his parents, Kenneth and Catherine Niles.
Friends may call on Rogers’s family from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at St. Cecilia’s RC Church, 3802 Main St., Warrensburg.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guestbook, condolences and directions.
