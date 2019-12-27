March 5, 1934 — Dec. 23, 2019
CORINTH — Rodney W. May, 85, of Corinth, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at his home.
Born on March 5, 1934 in Northville, he was the son of the late Solomon and Ola May.
Rod joined the U.S. Army in 1956, serving in Germany until his honorable discharge in 1958.
He was employed for several decades at the International Paper Co. in Corinth as a machine tender until his retirement in 1996. He was a member of the IP Quarter Century Club, and was a life member of the IP Papermakers Union.
Rod was proud of his large vegetable garden, and took great pride in his property, especially his flower gardens at home. He enjoyed watching and feeding the birds, squirrels and chipmunks, listening to country music, watching NASCAR and curling, crossword puzzles, and spending time with his loyal canine companion, Boo Boo.
Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by several siblings.
Survivors include his longtime companion, Jean H. Hickey of Corinth; two sons, Wayne (Alicia) May and Dennis (Sheala) May; one daughter, Brenda Carlson; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A committal service with full military honors will be held at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at a later date.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Kayalar for his kindness and care given to Rod over the years, and to Shawn and Michael and Dave and Kathy for their friendship over the years.
The family suggests memorials take the form of donations to the charity of one‘s choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
