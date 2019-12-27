March 5, 1934 — Dec. 23, 2019

CORINTH — Rodney W. May, 85, of Corinth, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at his home.

Born on March 5, 1934 in Northville, he was the son of the late Solomon and Ola May.

Rod joined the U.S. Army in 1956, serving in Germany until his honorable discharge in 1958.

He was employed for several decades at the International Paper Co. in Corinth as a machine tender until his retirement in 1996. He was a member of the IP Quarter Century Club, and was a life member of the IP Papermakers Union.

Rod was proud of his large vegetable garden, and took great pride in his property, especially his flower gardens at home. He enjoyed watching and feeding the birds, squirrels and chipmunks, listening to country music, watching NASCAR and curling, crossword puzzles, and spending time with his loyal canine companion, Boo Boo.

Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by several siblings.

Survivors include his longtime companion, Jean H. Hickey of Corinth; two sons, Wayne (Alicia) May and Dennis (Sheala) May; one daughter, Brenda Carlson; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.