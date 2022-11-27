July 20, 1954—Nov. 22, 2022

LAKE GEORGE — Rodney L. Warrington “Pop pop”, 68, of Lake George, gained his angel wings and was greeted by his father on Nov. 22, 2022, due to his short battle with pancreatic cancer. Rod was born on July 20, 1954, in Glens Falls, son of the late Robert Warrington and Joyce Warrington.

Survived by his wife, Debbie Warrington; daughters: Danielle Warrington (Kyle) and Ashley Warrington (Alex); son, Joshua Warrington (Veronica); grandchildren: Xander, Jackson and Ellington. Preceded by siblings: Brody Brilling, Bobby Warrington, Alex Warrington; several nieces and nephews and many loyal friends. He was a man of God with strong faith which was his salvation throughout this devastating time. Reminding his family on the hardest days that he had a direct line to God.

Retired from Queensbury Water Department, he was a jack of all trades. Passionate about his hobbies, he loved building cars, motorcycles, drag bikes and racing them all. Roller-skating with his family and friends brought him so much happiness. He enjoyed his free time at the shop, helping others and in turn making many new friends. Always devoted to his family and to lend a helping hand, he touched the lives of everyone he met.

A special thank you to his doctors and nurses at Saratoga Hospital who showed love and compassion to Rod and his family through this difficult time.

Per Rod’s request, there will be no calling hours or services. He wanted everyone to hold onto the good times and memories that you may have shared. Cremation has taken place through the care of Simple Choices, Inc. To leave a special message for the Warrington Family, please visit: SimpleChoicesCremation.com.