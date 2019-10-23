Feb. 19, 1924 — Oct. 21, 2019 QUEENSBURY — Rodney L. “Rod” Rosebrook, 95, passed away on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at Washington Center Nursing Home, surrounded by his entire family.
Born on Feb. 19, 1924 in Wilder, Vermont, he was the son of the late George and Florence (Rogers) Rosebrook.
Rod graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1941, where he was very active in sports. Shortly thereafter, he was called into the military service during World War II. Rod was a cryptographer, working with codes and ciphers, and was assigned to the United States Army Air Force as a sergeant. He did duty in the Gilbert Islands and Okinawa, being awarded several ribbons and citations. After his service, Rod went to Rider University, where he played varsity football and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration. He worked for G.M.A.C. in Trenton, New Jersey for nine years as a credit supervisor and territorial manager. Rod returned to this area and worked for Metropolitan Life for 22 years as a field representative and staff manager. He took early retirement from Met Life and went to work for the Tel Page Corp. in Utica as general manager. While there, he met his present wife, Edith Richards Rosebrook. He retired from Tel Page in 1986 and returned to this area to be closer to his family. Rod was an avid golfer and past president of Tee Bird Country Club. He loved to dance, play bridge and was a member of the Elks B.P.O.E. Glens Falls Lodge No. 81. For several years after retirement, Rod and Edie spent the winter months in Perdido Keys, Florida.
In addition to his parents, Rod was predeceased by his sisters, Leola Streeter and Muriel Stark; his brothers, John and Kenneth Rosebrook; and sons-in-law, Dick Barnum and Sonny Tomasello.
Left to cherish his memory include his wife, Edith; his children, Leslie (David) Eagle, David (Judy) Rosebrook, Richard (JoAnn) Rosebrook and Scott Rosebrook; his extended family, Wendy Barnum, Debby Tomasello, Kathy (Tad) Beaver, Jennifer (Matthew) Pisegna and Thomas Moran; his former wife, Rosann Gray; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. following the calling hour with the Rev. Patti Girard, longtime family friend, officiating.
Burial will follow the funeral service at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Rod’s memory to a charity of one’s choice.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
