Rodney J. "Joe" LaChapelle, Sr.

July 24, 1933 - May 19, 2022

WHITEHALL — Rodney J. "Joe" LaChapelle, Sr., 88, passed away on May 19, 2022, at his daughter's home in Hebron, after a short illness.

Born on July 24, 1933, in Whitehall, he was the son of the late Mitchell "Mitch" and Bertha (Bessette) LaChapelle.

Joe was a graduate of Whitehall High School, upon graduation he enlisted in the US Army, and served his country from 1954-1956. After his active service he joined the NY National Guard in Whitehall.

He enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing, traveling, and going to the casinos.

He was a member of the Save Our Skene (SOS) Organization which kept the Skene Manor from being sold and kept it as an historic landmark in Whitehall. He was a long-time member of the Whitehall American Legion, and during his tenure a Commander, was instrumental in getting the Veteran's Wall honoring local veterans, erected in Riverside Park.

Joe retired from the New York State Department of Correction after 33 years of faithful service to New York.

Joe was predeceased by his two wives; Marion (Radomski) LaChapelle, and Catherine (Labshere) LaChapelle, as well as two sisters; Elaine (Norm) Barrows, Evelyn (Bill) VanGuilder, two brothers, Marvin (Gladys) LaChapelle, and Micky LaChapelle.

He is survived by his four children: Rod (Mary) LaChapelle of South Glens Falls, Tim (Sandy) LaChapelle of Gloucester, VA, Randy (Joan) LaChapelle of Hartford , and Lori (Ray) Darrah of Hebron; a half-sister Kim Aubin; a sister-in-law Bev (Micky) LaChapelle; his grandchildren: Annelise, Shawn, Jenell, Mikayla, Aimee, Lee, Jax, and Chris; and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, the Whitehall American Legion Post 83 will conduct a Legionaries Service at 6:45 p.m. An addition hour will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m., at the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY 12887.

A graveside service will follow the calling hours at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in the Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, with full military honors conducted by the Whitehall American Legion Post 83.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.