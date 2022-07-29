April 28, 1972—July 27, 2022

ARGYLE — Rodney “Hot Rod” Hatch, 50, of Argyle, passed away unexpectedly on July 27, 2022.

Born on April 28, 1972, in Fort Myers, FL, he was the son of the late Ronald and Barbara (Hammond) Hatch. Rodney grew up in Fort Myers and was a graduate of Estero High School.

Rodney worked for several years as a Supervisor at Palletts, Inc. He was a hard worker and a generous man, helping his friends and relatives anytime they needed a hand.

On July 29, 2011, he married Billie Jo Greene on the Park in Hudson Falls.

In his younger years, Rodney was well known for being an amazing baseball player. Rodney enjoyed the local car races and would attend with his friend, Scott Bennett, who raced in a car sponsored by Pallets, Inc. He would be there to help in the pit crew, fixing the car whenever needed. Rodney also liked kayaking on Summit Lake and loved his many cats.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his sister, Sue Powell Daily; his brother, Shelby Powell; a step-granddaughter, Bailey Greene and his beloved cat, Sassy.

He is survived by his wife, Billie Jo Hatch; his siblings: Kelly Carter, Donna Louise Pevlor and Anita Powell; sisters-in-law: Dody Manney and her husband, Dave and Ronny Vangundy and her husband, Brian; a brother-in-law, Paul Greene; mother-in-law, Carolyn Greene; stepsons: Michael Greene and his wife, Ashley and Steven Sumner and his wife, Samantha; and his step-grandchildren: Morgan Greene, Cheyenne and Easton Sumner; as well as his former spouse, Mary Hatch.

Services are private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in memory of Rodney may be made to Angel Names Association, PO Box 423, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Online remembrances may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.