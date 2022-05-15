Dec. 29.1992—May 10, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Rodman “Roddy” “Rod” J. Wright, 29, of Hudson Falls passed away after a brief illness on May 10, 2022, at Westchester Medical Center.

Rod was born on Dec. 29, 1992, at Glens Falls Hospital to the late Joseph P Wright and Jody M (Ward) Wright.

Rod graduated from Hudson Falls Central School in 2011. He went on to work as a cook for Manley’s Restaurant for a few years, a cashier at Hannaford, a delivery driver for I Love NY Pizza, a pizza/line cook at Talk of The Town Restaurant, and a cook at Sally’s Hen House.

Roddy loved fishing, playing video games, collecting Pokemon cards, listening to music, watching action movies and the Mecum’s Car Auctions, vacationing in Old Orchard Beach Maine, spending time with his family, and most of all his beloved daughter Auriella. She was truly his world.

Roddy — My baby boy...my heart is broken. I miss you so much already that my heart hurts. You were my funny, BIG HEARTED, handsome, and loving son who I loved with all of my heart and soul. I’m so sorry that your life was cut way too short and we won’t get to do all of the things that we had planned. I will take excellent care of your little girl and talk about you all the time. I know you will be watching over all of us. Give Dad, Papa, Grandpa, and Jenna big hugs from me. I love you Rodman Joseph forever and ever. RIP my baby boy, until we meet again...Love Ma

Roddy — My heart is completely shattered at the thought of never speaking to you again. I already miss you so much it hurts so badly in a way that can never be explained. I am going to miss our long chats, our times playing video games and making fun of Ma together. I am going to miss your quick-witted jokes, your knowledge, and facts on so many different topics, or just the simple act of showing each other a new song that we found and knew the other would like to hear. I will never let Auriella forget you and all the love and great memories she shares with you. I will take care of Ma and Auriella for you. I hope you are at peace and are reunited with Dad, Grandpa, Papa, and Jenna. I love you so incredibly much big bro… until we meet again. — Cassi

He was predeceased by his baby sister, Jenna Yvette Wright; his father, Joseph, “Pops” P. Wright; his maternal grandfather, Rodman “Papa” O. Ward; his paternal grandfather, Joseph “Grandpa” F. Wright.

Survivors include his daughter and pride and joy, Auriella Jean-Marie Wright whom he loved with all of his heart; his “Ma,” Jody M. (Ward) Wright; his sister and Call of Duty partner, Cassidi Jenna Wright; his maternal grandmother, Marie “Nana” P. Ward; his paternal grandmother, Wanda “Grandma” L. Wright; his aunts and uncles: Jeff and Christine Hannon, Robert and Tracy Cavanaugh, Mike and Doreen Wright, Kim and Chris Jones, Bruce and Heather Wright, Reggie and Carrie Wright and Sandy and Denny Fleming; his cousins: Ian Hannon, Johnathan Wright and his children, Logan, Trenton and Lily; and John’s companion, Kristin Walker; Nathan Wright, Lynette and Steven Matt and their children, Hunter and Cole: Jazmine Wright and her daughter, Ida and Jazmine’s companion, Jay Washburn and their son, Esher; Billy, Brendan, Brooke and Baylee Wright; and Sage and Brody Wright, Jazmin Barrett, the mother of his pride and joy, Auriella. Even though they were no longer a couple, they shared 12 years together and created a beautiful little girl.

Friends may call on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Memorial services will follow the calling hours on Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Roddy ensured his legacy will live on through organ and tissue donation, and through that generous decision, he will touch countless others as the family members, friends and communities of those who receive his donated organs and tissue will be forever impacted by their improved quality of life, made possible through these selfless gifts.

In honor of Roddy’s memory, his family request you to consider the gift of life by becoming an organ donor or giving financially to a charity of our choice.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.