May 27, 1935 — July 11, 2019
BOLTON LANDING — Roderick “Rod” Herbert Owens, 84, born May 27, 1935 in Troy, and who resided in Bolton Landing for the past 31 years, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was a devoted husband, dedicated father, cherished grandfather and loyal friend to so many throughout his wonderful life.
Rod proudly served three years in the U.S. Army during the Korean War (1953-1956), receiving several medals for service to his country. Rod was honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant 1st Class. Upon completing his active military duty, he was employed at the Watervliet Arsenal for 33 years as a machinist and production planner until his retirement in 1988. He then worked at the Norowal Marina in Bolton Landing for 13 years as a master boat mechanic.
He was an avid outdoorsman, hunter and fisherman who loved to hike, canoe and camp in the Adirondacks. Rod found great pleasure in family time and traveling the United States, visiting its many national parks and historic landmarks. He also enjoyed riding his BMW motorcycle, captaining his boat on Lake George and working in his machine shop. He had countless special friends that he was always willing to help. Rod was a proud member of the NRA for many years and belonged to the Van Rensselaer Star Lodge #400 F&AM in Hoosick Falls.
Rod and his wife, Mary, spent their winters in Punta Gorda, Florida since 1989, where he developed enduring friendships with many other “snowbirds” and was known as “Mr. Fix-It” at the Sun-N-Shade Resort.
Rod is survived by his loving, caring and devoted wife of 66 years, Mary McGrath Owens; his beloved children, Deborah Corrigan of Speigletown and Roderick “Rod” Owens (Diane) of Brunswick; his beloved grandchildren, Andrew Owens, of Troy, Elissa Owens of Niskayuna and LeeAnn Owens of Glen Burnie, Maryland; as well as several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his sister, Beverly Hastings of West Sand Lake; and his brother, John Owens (Donna) of Menands.
Rod was predeceased by his parents, Myra Dick and Roderick Owens of Center Brunswick; and nephews, Michael McGrath, MD and Timothy McGrath; and his in-laws, Corinne and Edward McGrath, all of Troy.
Rod will be lovingly remembered and truly missed by his family and many dear friends, especially by his wife, his children and his grandchildren. He was a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Poestenkill for 60 years.
Special thanks to Dr. Christopher Mason and his staff at the C.R. Wood Cancer Center for their loving and caring support over the past two years.
Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.
A funeral service will take place at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at the funeral home.
Interment will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville. As a special tribute to Uncle Rod, “Taps” will be played by his nephew, Edward McGrath.
In lieu of flowers and in loving memory of Rod, donations may be made to the Bolton Landing Volunteer Fire Company or the Bolton Emergency Medical Squad, both at 5003 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing, NY 12814.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
