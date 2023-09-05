HUDSOSN FALLS—Roderick “Carp” Carpenter, passed away peacefully, Monday, August 28, 2023, after a series of illnesses. Rod was 97 years old.

He was the son of the late Rose (Hamil) Carpenter and William Carpenter.

Rod was a lifetime resident of Hudson Falls and volunteered in many community organizations.

He was a member of the American Legion Post 574 for 79 years; he was a volunteer firefighter for the Hudson Falls Fire Department (life member), was on the Board of Directors of the Knights of Columbus 296, and on the Board of Directors for Sand Hill Days.

Rod was also a member of the Church of Saint Mary’s-Saint Paul’s Usher Association.

Rod was employed by the Village of Hudson Falls Water Department for 26 years and its Superintendent for 24 years.

Rod served in World War II as an Aviation Machinist’s Mate, Third Class.

Those whose lives crossed Rod’s path were truly blessed and will always have many fond memories of the joy he brought. Rest in peace Rod.

He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Helen (Keenan) Carpenter, their daughter, Kathy and his sister, Lorraine (Carpenter) Hillis.

He leaves behind nephews: David Hillis, Sr., James Hillis, Patrick Keenan, Robert Keenan, Sean Keenan and Tim Keenan; and niece, Beth (Keenan) Gregory.

Calling hours will be on Thursday, September 7, 2023, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 8, 2023, at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church on the Park in Hudson Falls.

The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Paul’s Cemetery in the Town of Kingsbury.

Memorial donations may be sent to the Hudson Falls Volunteer Fire Department, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.