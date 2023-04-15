May 15, 1970—April 11, 2023

FORT ANN – Rockwood “Rocky” Symonds, 52, of Fort Ann, went home with the Lord on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 9:47 a.m., surrounded by family, while in the arms of his loving wife, at Albany Medical Center.

Born on May 15, 1970, in Saranac Lake, the third and last child of Roger P. Symonds and Meredith I. (Flint) Symonds. Rocky spent his childhood among many friends and family in Vermontville, NY. He enjoyed playing basketball, riding his bike, fishing, camping, boating, swimming, as well as any other outdoor activity.

After high school Rocky found his calling working at Callanan Industries in Albany, where he climbed to a Foreman position that he loved. He enjoyed the comradery of his crew members who looked up to him as a 2nd father figure. He was a proud member of the local 190 Laborer’s International Union of North America in Glenmont.

Rocky was always a family man who also loved dearly his dogs – Bella, Faith, and Daisy May, as well as any and every other animal he has ever encountered in his many life adventures. He enjoyed traveling, seeing new places and things, as well as any adventure, near or far, with his loving wife, Lisa Jo. Rocky was a giant teddy bear who helped anyone he encountered in need, was always the first to give a needed hug, or stick up for anyone who needed it.

Rocky was predeceased by his first wife, Amy Symonds, and his son, Rocky Jon Symonds. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Jo Symonds of Fort Ann; his daughter, Kayla Marie Symonds; his parents, Roger P. Symonds and Meredith I. Symonds; his stepchildren: James Carter, Stephanie Carter, and Stephen Carter; and eight grandchildren who were his whole heart, who called him Papa Rocky; his sister, Sandee Stevens; his brother, Roger Symonds, Jr.; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., of 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls, NY.

In honor of so many friends, family, and others who have lost their lives to addiction—memorial donations may be sent to the “Faces and Voices of Recovery” at www.facesandvoicesofrecovery.org/get-involved/donate/online-giving/.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.