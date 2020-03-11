Rocco Mastrantoni IV

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rocco attended Lake George Central School District K-12 and graduated in 2001. He graduated from SUNY Albany with his Bachelor Degree and attended the Northern University of Flagstaff and graduated with his Master’s Degree. Rocco was known for his compassion especially towards the homeless and under privileged. Helping where ever he was needed. As a three year old he would get a quarter for the arcade or candy but chose to give it to a homeless person instead. Most of his life he helped the under privileged. Rocco was compassionate, caring and loyal. Once you met him you would never forget him!

His hobbies included rock climbing, hiking, snowboarding, golfing, biking, camping and skateboarding (the monkey crew), but mostly doing anything outdoors and in nature. He traveled to Europe and from the East to the West Coast of the United States, making long lasting deep friendships. Being there for him all these past months, thank you from friends long ago and present, Rocco enjoyed and loved you all. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Not only was he a world traveler, he was also a scholar. Rocco was an avid Red Socks fan and would argue they would win over the Yankees with his brothers. He also loved the NY Giants.

Rocco wanted no funeral or calling hours, so his family and friends are honoring his wishes.