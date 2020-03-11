Aug. 5, 1983 — March 7, 2020
LAKE GEORGE — Rocco Mastrantoni IV, 36, of Lake George, passed away on March 7, 2020 at his home after a three-year battle with PE COMA, a rare form of cancer. Rocco was born on Aug. 5, 1983 in Glens Falls Hospital, and is the son of Deborah L. Head of Saratoga Springs, and father Rocco Mastrantoni of Lake George. Rocco’s brother, Michael Mastrantoni took care of his brother during his final fight against this awful disease and was there with him in his final hours.
He is predeceased by his brother Joseph M. Mastrantoni, his maternal grandparents George and Linda Head, great grandparents Richard and Madeleine White, paternal grandmother Maria Mastrantoni, paternal great grandmother Ginevra Mastrantoni and an uncle Armando Vacca from Canada.
Survivors include Deborah L. Head his mother, Rocco Mastrantoni his father and a brother Michael A. Mastrantoni (Maria) of Lake George. Also surviving him are his grandparents Arcangelo and Nadia Mastrantoni of Glen Lake, relatives include Robert and Carmela Mastrantoni of Lake George, Mark Head of NB, Raymond and Kelly Head of Malone, Jamie Head and Annette of South Carolina, Jennifer and Frankie Pugliese of Plattsburgh, Pam and Danny Sullivan of Tennessee, Clarence and Carol Head of TN, Patty and Steven Fitcar of Hamilton, Ontario and Lori Vacca of Hamilton, Ontario, Paul and Connie Vacca of Hamilton, Ontario and cousin Jeremy Fitcar of Hamilton, Ontario, along with lots of nieces and nephews.
Rocco attended Lake George Central School District K-12 and graduated in 2001. He graduated from SUNY Albany with his Bachelor Degree and attended the Northern University of Flagstaff and graduated with his Master’s Degree. Rocco was known for his compassion especially towards the homeless and under privileged. Helping where ever he was needed. As a three year old he would get a quarter for the arcade or candy but chose to give it to a homeless person instead. Most of his life he helped the under privileged. Rocco was compassionate, caring and loyal. Once you met him you would never forget him!
His hobbies included rock climbing, hiking, snowboarding, golfing, biking, camping and skateboarding (the monkey crew), but mostly doing anything outdoors and in nature. He traveled to Europe and from the East to the West Coast of the United States, making long lasting deep friendships. Being there for him all these past months, thank you from friends long ago and present, Rocco enjoyed and loved you all. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Not only was he a world traveler, he was also a scholar. Rocco was an avid Red Socks fan and would argue they would win over the Yankees with his brothers. He also loved the NY Giants.
Rocco wanted no funeral or calling hours, so his family and friends are honoring his wishes.
A special thanks to all the dedicated staff that took care of him, especially Dr. Wagner at Dana Farber Hospital, Dr. Rosati and the ER and B2 Staff at Albany Medical Center, their skill and kindness were greatly appreciated.
Arrangements are under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
