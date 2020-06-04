Robin (Welton) Neumann

Robin spent a number of years in Japan, where she taught English to non-native speakers. Shortly after returning to the states, she reconnected with her high school sweetheart, Jim, and married him in 1995 with Maggie and Nancy as their flower girls. She went back to school for nursing and earned her RN and later BSN. Robin worked as a nurse for many years, her final assignment on the oncology floor of Glens Falls Hospital, treating patients on the same floor that she had also received treatment. Teaching and nursing are characteristic career choices for Robin: She often put others before herself, always thinking of ways, small and large, to make people smile. At the end of a meal out, it was typical for the servers to come to the table singing “Happy Birthday,” even if it was no one’s birthday; Robin just sat at the end of the table, cracking up at her great joke. She was always up for a trip to the lake or just a walk around town. She never took a single moment for granted, spoiling her grandchildren as much as possible, starting with Shayne’s toddler-sized drum set, bringing him to Universal Studios twice, and most recently purchasing studio time for Shayne to work with an engineer who had worked with the likes of Janet Jackson and Busta Rhymes.