Feb. 24, 1961—Nov. 20, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Robin S. Larsen, 61, of Hudson Falls, passed away Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.

Born on Feb. 24, 1961, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Marguerite (Smith) Waite and the late, Frank E. Waite.

Robin grew up in Hudson Falls and was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School. She went on to Elmira College and earned her bachelor’s degree, becoming a registered nurse. She worked for five years as an RN for corrections until her retirement.

Robin is predeceased by her father, Frank E. Waite; a sister, Wanda Fisher; and two brothers, Frank Waite and Kenneth Fisher.

She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Marcus E. Larsen of Hudson Falls; her mother, Marguerite Waite of Hudson Falls; her sisters: Nancy, Peggy, Carol, Madalyn, and Theresa; her brother, Rick; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 at Pine View Cemetery on Quaker Road in Queensbury.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls. Online remembrances may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.