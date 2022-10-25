Robin Latham

ESTERO, FL/ROME, ME - Robin Latham,70, of Estero FL and Rome ME, passed away September 27, 2022.

Robin was born, raised and educated in Hudson Falls, NY. He was the son of the late Robert and Marie Latham.

Beloved husband of Lynn Bartlett; loving and proud father of: Keith Latham and his wife Jennifer of CO and Mark Latham and Jill Peters of CO; devoted grandfather of: Dylan Latham and Ashley Moore; brother of Irving Latham and his wife Rosanne of WI, Jayne Pratt and her husband Daniel of VT, and Sheryl Baggenstoss and her husband Scott of VT.

Funeral services were private and of Celebration of Life will occur at some time in the future.

Memorials in Robn's name may be made to any of the charities in southwest Florida benefitting victims of hurricane Ian.

For obituary, online register book and memorial video see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net.