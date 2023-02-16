Jan. 21, 1962—Feb. 9, 2023
GLENS FALLS — Robin L. Royea, 61, of Glens Falls, passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born Jan. 21, 1962 in Glens Falls, the daughter of Patricia Ringer.
Robin loved her tropical fish, enjoyed crafting and especially loved cooking.
She is survived by her husband, Terry Sherman; four sons: Jeffrey and Joseph Cagle of OH, twin boys, Nick and Alex Royea of Glens Falls; two grandchildren: Noah and Victoria Cagle; her sisters: Amy St. John and her partner, Joe Gifford and their daughter, Joelle Gifford (Robins Angel) and Lynne Palmer and her husband, David of FL; her brother, Scott LaRock of Glens Falls; along with many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services and burial will be held privately for the family.
Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury. For those who wish a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Rest In Power
