Robin C. Hanks

April 1, 1941 - Jan. 29, 2022

SALEM — Robin C. Hanks, 80, of Salem, passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022 at her residence.

Born April 1, 1941 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Ida (Hicks) Cowles.

Robin graduated from House in the Pines in Norton, MA and received her bachelor's degree from Milwaukee-Downer College.

Robin was an occupational therapist working in Schenectady, Denver, Burlington and several nursing homes and health care agencies including Washington County Public Health where she retired from.

Robin was a member of the First United Presbyterian Church of Salem and a past member of the Historical Society of Early American Decoration. She was a member of the Washington County Children's Committee, the Daughters of the American Revolution and at one time a member and president of the Salem Central School Board.

Robin also loved being creative whether it be drawing, painting, quilting, knitting, crocheting, reading, crafts and gardening. Robin was determined to master anything she did, no matter what disability she had. Robin loved being around her children and grandchildren and loved animals.

In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her stepmother, Joanne Cowles.

Robin is survived by her husband of fifty-one years, D. Dean Hanks; her children: Darrow D. (Kara) Hanks and Holly B. (Travis) Keys, all of Salem; she is also survived by a brother, F. Waite (Marcia) Cowles of Greenwich; a sister, Nancy (Eric) Wilson of Bryant, AR; mother-in-law, Jane Wilson Hanks of FL; grandchildren: Chloe Hanks, Hannah Hanks, Dillon Hanks, Elliot Armstrong, Holden Keys, Austin Keys; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services will be at a later date and will be announced.

The family wishes to acknowledge the wonderful care given to Robin by Judy Shaw, Eileen Slim Reid, Krystal Boice, Deborah Foster and Charity Rushinski.

Memorial contributions in memory of Robin may be made to the Salem Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 360, Salem, N.Y. 12865 or the Salem Vol. Fire Dept., P.O. Box 449, Salem, N.Y. 12865 or Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. in Salem.