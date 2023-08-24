RICHMOND HILL, GA—Roberta (Persons) French, age 66, passed Monday, August 14, 2023.

Roberta was born in Glens Falls, NY.

She has lived in Richmond Hill since 1989. She was a retired Pharmacy Tech for CVS.

She was a loving mother and grandmother. Roberta enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Roberta was preceded in death by her husband, Randy French; her sister, Brenda Persons; her brother, Arthur Persons; and her father, James Theodore Persons.

She is survived by two daughters: Amy Macherione (Thomas) and Darcy French both of Richmond Hill; one son, Cory French of Richmond Hill; one sister, Barbara Harrington (Randy) of NY; two brothers: Barry Persons (Anna) and Theodore Persons (Debbie) both of NY; her mother, Carolyn Persons of NY; grandchildren: Madison Evans, Brady Evans, Thomas Macherione, Hailey Mangano, and Joann Macherione.

A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.

Burial will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family to help pay for funeral expenses or to Heads Up Guidance Services at www.headssupsavannah.org.

