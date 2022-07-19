Nov. 26, 1957—July 15, 2022

WHITEHALL — Roberta Lee Bombard, 64, formerly of Hudson Falls, went to the arms of the Lord on Friday, July 15, 2022 after a longtime struggle with diabetes and other medical complications.

Born on November 26, 1957, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Robert F. and Ora D. (Brownell) Bombard.

Roberta worked for C.R. Bard from 1979 to 1993. After Bard, she moved onto AngioDynamics until her retirement in 1998. Roberta was a kindhearted soul, always willing to share what ever little she had with those in need. She loved horses, spending time with her friends at Zion Episcopal Church, flower gardening and crocheting. Some of her favorite pastimes were reading Scripture, solving word find puzzles and talking on the phone.

She is predeceased by her parents, Robert and Ora Bombard, her longtime friend and companion Barry Washburn, and several aunts and uncles.

Roberta is survived by her two daughters, Vanessa Abbenante and Regina Kelly-Farmont, who were the pride of her life.

Other survivors include her six siblings, Debra Bullard and her husband, Steve of Lake George, Daniel Bombard and his wife, Donna of Queensbury; Robert Bombard of Hartford, Rebecca Cleveland and her husband, John of Hudson Falls; William Bombard of Hartford, Diane Howard of North Carolina; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service in celebration of her life will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at the Zion Episcopal Church in Hudson Falls. Roberta will be entombed in the columbarium at her beloved church.

Memorial donations may be sent to the Zion Episcopal Church, 224 Main St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839 or to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc, 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

