Roberta Hall Grenier

Aug. 23, 1944—Nov. 13, 2022

GRANVILLE /WILMINGTON, NC — Roberta Hall Grenier, 78, of Wilmington, NC passed away on Nov. 13, 2022, at her home with her loving family by her side while under the care of Lower Cape Fear Life Care (Hospice), following a two-year battle with cancer.

Roberta was born August 23, 1944 in Granville, NY to the late Robert and Corinne (Woodard) Moore of Middle Granville, NY. She was predeceased by her first husband Stanley B. Hall, Jr. of Granville, NY.

Roberta graduated from Granville High School, Class of 1961. Roberta worked different jobs, lastly at Washington County Social Services, where she resigned to provide day care for her grandchildren.

Roberta is survived by her husband John H. Grenier of Wilmington, NC; along with her three children: Scott D. Hall of Leland, NC, Joseph R. Hall (Jill Cottrell) of Queensbury, NY and Leah M. Prehoda (Bruce Berry) of Wilmington, NC. She was blessed with grandchildren: Nicole, Joshua, Kelsey, Nicholas, Corey, Jenna, Kara, Brittney, Hanna; and four great-grandsons: Lucas, Lincoln and Logan White and Gavin Prehoda.

Roberta’s life was centered on her family as they were her whole world. Her perfect evening consisted of a home cooked meal with her family and made complete by her favorite card game (pitch) with a hot cup of coffee. Her family will always remember her as the witty, sharp-minded person she was, able to deliver the most unfiltered opinions with a grin and a laugh. She had a deep love for her backyard, birds, bingo, Italian food, crossword puzzles, and being at the ocean. Her wind chimes will forever bring a sense of togetherness to us all.

One of her greatest joys in life was RV’ing with John and on occasion bringing her kids and grandchildren along for the journey. John introduced RV’ing to her in 1991 and she immediately fell in love with the travel and sense of adventure that it gave them. They traveled in excess of 100,000 miles over the years with their last trip being in 2009. That final 8-week trip took them through 33 states, 10,000 miles and completed their roadway travel into 48 states, making them “48er’s.”

Funeral services are being handled privately by Robert M. King Funeral Home, Granville, NY at the convenience of her family. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.