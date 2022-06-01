Sept. 11, 1956—May 25, 2022

MOREAU — Roberta “Bobbie” Denise Crofut, 65, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at her home.

Born September 11, 1956, in Annapolis, MD, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Wanda (Finch) Hamell.

Bobbie was most passionate about her family and her day would lighten up when her children or grandchildren came over. She opened her house to anyone that was in need.

She enjoyed going to the river on Nolan Rd., plants, music, dancing, her “pizza” and most importantly, spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, Bobbie was predeceased by her 1st husband, Chuck Viele; 2nd husband, Kristopher Crofut; brother, Michael Hamell; and her baby brother.

Left to cherish her memory include her children: Christina Kelsey (Shannon), Chip Viele (Korina) and, Jeremy Viele (Anita); stepchildren: Kara Crofut and, Kristopher Crofut; significant other, Stephen O’Sick; grandchildren: Brooke, Brandie, Brittnee, Chaz, Austin, Caroline, Mackie, Nicky, Nate, Olivia, and Colin; great-grandchildren: Alyvia, Braelynn, and Lincoln; siblings: Judy Gardner (Jeff), Carol Sodemann, Rene Hamell (Donna), David Hamell (Karen), Nancy Potter (Earl), and Debbie Sullivan (John); sister-in-law, Kathy Hamell; lifelong best friend, Denise Tatum; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends may call from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A memorial service will be conducted following the calling hour at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Bobbie’s memory can be made to the Salvation Army Corps, 37 Broad St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

To view Bobbie’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.